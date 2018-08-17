Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $556.95 Million

Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) will announce $556.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $561.00 million and the lowest is $552.90 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $335.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.18 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

MAXR opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.2836 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

