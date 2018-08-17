Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Cedar Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.59 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

CDR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 269,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,911. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $405.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 444,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,163.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 30,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,103,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,382,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,583 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

