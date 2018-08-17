Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,167,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 717,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 872,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 227,812 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 187,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.33. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

