Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.52. PACCAR has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $38,222.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $388,216.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $216,643.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,878 shares in the company, valued at $516,560.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,634 shares of company stock worth $625,510 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.