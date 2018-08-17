Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KLX Inc (KLXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) to report sales of $493.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KLX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.00 million. KLX reported sales of $430.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KLX.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. KLX had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KLXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of KLX in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of KLX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

KLXI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.49. 306,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,059. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. KLX has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of KLX in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KLX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

