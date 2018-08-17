Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.75. Kaiser Aluminum posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KALU. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Neal E. West sold 2,175 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,088 shares of company stock worth $3,107,441. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21,148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 894,159 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,415. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

