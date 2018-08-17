Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.96 Million

Analysts expect FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) to post $103.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FCB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.20 million and the highest is $104.71 million. FCB Financial posted sales of $84.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FCB Financial will report full-year sales of $400.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $404.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $462.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $453.50 million to $471.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FCB Financial.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Gabelli downgraded FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FCB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 475.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,306 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 879,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCB opened at $52.15 on Friday. FCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

