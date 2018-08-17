Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.48 Million

Brokerages expect that BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) will report $213.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.95 million. BlackBerry reported sales of $249.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year sales of $881.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860.61 million to $894.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $909.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $879.56 million to $953.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.56 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BB. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

