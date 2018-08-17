Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aegion Corp (AEGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Aegion reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegion will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $335.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.80 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%.

Several research firms have commented on AEGN. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aegion from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEGN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Aegion has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

