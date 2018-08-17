Zacks: AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEZS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

AEZS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,502. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.14. AEterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 20.71%. equities research analysts forecast that AEterna Zentaris will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

