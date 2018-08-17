YY (YY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on YY from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on YY from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on YY from $161.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Shares of YY stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. YY has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.76 million. YY had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 23.00%. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that YY will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of YY by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of YY by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 64,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of YY by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of YY by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of YY by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

