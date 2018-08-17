Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 172,263 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises 1.5% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $56,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 100.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,285,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,850,000 after buying an additional 2,150,761 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 35,520.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,097,000 after purchasing an additional 917,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,956,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,784,054,000 after purchasing an additional 635,674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 419.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 483,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 57.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,311,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,549,000 after purchasing an additional 475,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $83.79. 31,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $88.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

