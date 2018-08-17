Yelp Inc (YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker Sells 2,000 Shares

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of YELP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 146,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,547. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Yelp had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis cut shares of Yelp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,154,009 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $280,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,391 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after purchasing an additional 156,123 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,096,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $82,149,000 after purchasing an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Yelp by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,554,043 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 126,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

