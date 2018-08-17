Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,095,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 135,858 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 7.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $621,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,847,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,786,000 after purchasing an additional 109,107 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 35,859,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,640,593,000 after purchasing an additional 118,005 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,762,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,312,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,538,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,122,658,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 23,002,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,087,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

In other Oracle news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,099,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,663.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

