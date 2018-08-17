xG Technology (XGTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.48

xG Technology Inc (NASDAQ:XGTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 6300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of xG Technology in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter. xG Technology had a negative net margin of 46.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%.

xG Technology, Inc designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and rest of world. The company offers electronic news gathering, wireless camera, portable microwave, and fixed point to point systems for the broadcasting market; wireless camera systems and mobile radios for the sports and entertainment market; and wireless video solutions, including manned and unmanned aerial and ground systems, mobile and handheld receive systems, and transmitters for the government/surveillance market.

