Xaurum (XAUR) Market Cap Reaches $4.10 Million

Xaurum (CURRENCY:XAUR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Xaurum has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Xaurum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and Livecoin. Xaurum has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $6,275.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00273823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00156552 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011922 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00031583 BTC.

Xaurum was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 115,376,298 tokens. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xaurum is www.xaurum.org . The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Xaurum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaurum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaurum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaurum using one of the exchanges listed above.

