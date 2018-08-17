Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,036 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496,990 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,971 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,429,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2,616.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,243 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cfra set a $129.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $114.25 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

