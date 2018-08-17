WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth $123,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth $133,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth $147,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.50). WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $40,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $10 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 886 properties covering approximately 85 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

