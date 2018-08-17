World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) Position Trimmed by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,385,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in World Acceptance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,767,000 after buying an additional 19,079 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,149,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on World Acceptance from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $115.16 on Friday. World Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.98 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

