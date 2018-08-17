WNS (WNS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about WNS (NYSE:WNS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WNS earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 48.0200122746197 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:WNS opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.79 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WNS to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of WNS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

