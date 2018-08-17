Wirecard (WDI) Given a €159.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wirecard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €136.57 ($155.19).

Shares of ETR:WDI traded up €2.60 ($2.95) during trading on Thursday, reaching €178.80 ($203.18). The company had a trading volume of 728,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €47.90 ($54.43) and a twelve month high of €111.00 ($126.14).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

