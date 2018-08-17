Windstream (WIN) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

WIN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Windstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Windstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Windstream in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Windstream from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.98.

Get Windstream alerts:

WIN stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Windstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $211.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.21.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.36. Windstream had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 191.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. Windstream’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Windstream will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Windstream by 1,151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,564 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Windstream during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Windstream by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 389,632 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Windstream by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 326,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Windstream by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 321,756 shares during the period.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.