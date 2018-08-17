Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in CIGNA during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CIGNA during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CIGNA during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in CIGNA by 5,077.8% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.77.

In related news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 2,828 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,909.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. CIGNA Co. has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

