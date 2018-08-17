Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $797,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 28,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $1,515,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.06 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.