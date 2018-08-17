Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $56.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $57.22.

