Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $479,000 Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $2,929,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,426. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.