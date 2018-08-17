Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) Receives C$13.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$105,600.00. Also, insider Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.50. Insiders have bought 36,945 shares of company stock worth $325,299 in the last 90 days.

WCP traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$8.23. The company had a trading volume of 718,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,922. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$10.36.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of C$436.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$345.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

