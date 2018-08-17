White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 125 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

WTM opened at $940.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -109.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $786.23 and a twelve month high of $946.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 147.61% and a return on equity of 0.59%. equities research analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 604.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,571,000 after purchasing an additional 89,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $24,385,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

