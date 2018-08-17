Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,332 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,661,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,153,000 after buying an additional 124,411 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 190,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,543,000 after buying an additional 401,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

