Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Given $1.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Westwater Resources an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.25 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). research analysts expect that Westwater Resources will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

