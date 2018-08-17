Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Get Western Gas Equity Partners alerts:

NYSE:WGP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.84. 9,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,085. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 17.52%. research analysts forecast that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,667,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,440,000 after acquiring an additional 436,430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners by 3,262.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,319,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners by 111.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,446 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners by 59.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,870,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,881,000 after acquiring an additional 699,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,307,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.