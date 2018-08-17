Western Energy Services (WRG) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Monday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.29.

WRG stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,432. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.77 and a 1 year high of C$1.48.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.60 million. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 21.20%.

In other news, Director Ronald Mathison acquired 563,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$563,400.00.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment operates drilling rigs and related ancillary equipment. It operates a fleet of 56 drilling rigs, including 50 in Canada and 6 in the United States.

