WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.