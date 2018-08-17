WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond (WIP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond (BMV:WIP) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond comprises about 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond by 241.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Grubman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond during the second quarter worth about $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond during the first quarter worth about $664,000.

Get SPDR DB Int'l Govt Infl Pro Bond alerts:

SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond (BMV:WIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DB Int'l Govt Infl Pro Bond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DB Int'l Govt Infl Pro Bond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.