WesBanco (WSBC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WesBanco earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6013485988293 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on WesBanco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Zuschlag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.