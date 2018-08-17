Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Shares Bought by Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 165.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $619.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

