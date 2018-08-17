Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $50.50 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,006,538 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $50,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2,051.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $96.42 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.