Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $48.76 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 681,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $48,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $69.08 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

