Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 19,395 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $53,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,555,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 420,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,229,000 after buying an additional 146,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,912,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,023,000 after buying an additional 141,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,199,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $67,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $366,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright set a $95.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

