Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Applied Materials (AMAT) Price Target to $60.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $42.93 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after buying an additional 7,222,175 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after buying an additional 2,844,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,639,000 after buying an additional 435,308 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,550,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,702,000 after buying an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,279,000 after buying an additional 1,501,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

