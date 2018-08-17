Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Brinker International (EAT) Price Target to $43.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a $49.71 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of EAT opened at $43.40 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $817.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $180,243.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $209,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2,460.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 601,077 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Brinker International by 66.1% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brinker International by 480.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $13,905,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

