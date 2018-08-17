Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Major Shareholder S.A. Westend Sells 6,000,000 Shares

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $456,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $70.62. 74,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.
Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.96%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.56.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
