Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Major Shareholder S.A. Westend Sells 6,000,000 Shares

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $456,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $70.62. 74,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.96%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 154.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at $4,339,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 199.0% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 381,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after buying an additional 253,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

