Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2018 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2018 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.70. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $3.75 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Scorpio Tankers was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

7/16/2018 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2018 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/27/2018 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,244,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,792,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,380,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,339,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

