Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) recently:

8/15/2018 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – salesforce.com was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – salesforce.com was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Salesforce faces stiff competition from Microsoft Corp. and Oracle in the cloud-based CRM market. Oracle has strengthened its cloud position through various acquisitions while Microsoft offers special pricing for its Dynamics CRM Online service, which is helping it to snatch Salesforce’s customers. Moreover, increased focus on acquisitions could negatively impact Salesforce’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill. Furthermore, acquisitions add to integration risks, which may dilute earnings. However, opening of data centers in European countries has helped Salesforce raise significant revenues. Going forward, we believe expansion in Europe would enable Salesforce to diversify its international revenues.”

7/24/2018 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $152.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “top pick” rating.

6/28/2018 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $152.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,475. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.27, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $215,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,765.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,260 and sold 579,842 shares valued at $79,566,055. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

