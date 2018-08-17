Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sealed Air (SEE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE):

8/9/2018 – Sealed Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2018 – Sealed Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They wrote, “We are slightly increasing our 2018 adjusted EBITDA estimate from $895 million to $900 million (at the midpoint of guidance of $890 million to $910 million) and our 2019 EBITDA estimate from $915 million to $920 million (consensus is $951 million); we are moving to the midpoint of guidance for 2018 following the Company’s slight beat in 2Q. For 2019, we assume a minimal EBITDA contribution from just-acquired AFP (~$5 million), such that the majority of our assumed $20 million of EBITDA growth is organic. We realize our assumed rate of organic EBITDA growth for 2019 is lower than that in 2018, but we also note that SEE’s EBITDA was essentially flat in the previous two years. At the midpoint of its 2018 EBITDA guidance, SEE is trading at 11.2x EV/EBITDA, roughly in line with the five-year average. We think the valuation is fair.””

7/28/2018 – Sealed Air was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2018 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2018 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sealed Air will benefit from the sale of Diversey which will help it enhance focus on Food Care and Product Care divisions. Its top-line will be supported by accelerated growth in the global protein market along with the e-Commerce sector. Innovations and acquisitions will also drive growth. For 2018, Sealed Air projects net sales of approximately $4.75-$4.80 billion and adjusted earnings per share at $2.45-$2.55, an increase of 38% at the mid-point. However, stranded costs following the Diversey sale, increasing raw material prices remain headwinds. Sealed Air continues to invest in R&D, sales and marketing. Even though these investments will drive future growth, it will affect margins in the near term.The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

NYSE SEE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,042. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

In other Sealed Air news, insider Kenneth P. Chrisman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $315,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $132,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,940.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $262,654 and sold 20,000 shares valued at $897,400. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 897.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 174,962 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $2,488,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

