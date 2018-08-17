Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Republic Services (RSG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2018 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $79.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2018 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Republic Services posted mixed second-quarter 2018 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The company continues to grow internally through long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. The company is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders, thereby reducing its cost and improve profitability. The company outperformed its industry in the past year. It has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders. However, operation in a competitive solid waste industry continues to hurt. Weak landfill pricing is likely to weigh on its margins and earnings. The company’s revenues are highly seasonal in nature. A debt-laden balance sheet is a major concern.”

7/3/2018 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Republic Services operates in a highly competitive solid waste industry. Municipalities pose competitive threat to Republic Services’ market share as they maintain their own waste collection and disposal activities. Weak landfill pricing is likely to weigh on its margins and earnings. The company’s revenue is highly seasonal in nature with comparatively lower during winter season. A debt-laden balance sheet is another major concern. However, Republic Services’ focus on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders, should reduce its cost and improve profitability. The company has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders in the form of dividend and share repurchases. Internal growth is another major positive. The company outperformed its industry in the past year.”

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $6,671,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,610,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,768 shares of company stock valued at $24,920,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 531.6% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

