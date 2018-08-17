WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,162.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 203,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 473,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,695,000 after acquiring an additional 121,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $67.94 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

