Watsco Inc (WSO) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Watsco by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 629,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Stephens set a $185.00 target price on shares of Watsco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

NYSE:WSO opened at $169.88 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $141.61 and a fifty-two week high of $192.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.07). Watsco had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.84%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

