Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,411 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,649,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,632,000 after buying an additional 1,448,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,488,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,315,000 after buying an additional 934,344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,064,000 after buying an additional 842,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.22.

WM stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $91.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

