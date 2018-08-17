Warwick Morley-Jepson Buys 20,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Warwick Morley-Jepson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$64,800.00.

Warwick Morley-Jepson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Warwick Morley-Jepson bought 30,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.03 per share, with a total value of C$60,900.00.

TSE WDO traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$3.24. The company had a trading volume of 303,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,956. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of C$1.64 and a 1 year high of C$3.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.44 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.40%.

WDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.15 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.29.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.